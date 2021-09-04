Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 04-09-2021 06:39 IST
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported a record 1,533 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, topping the previous high of 1,431 cases from a day earlier.

Four more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in NSW in mid-June. There are currently 1,041 people admitted in hospital, with 173 of them in intensive care unit, NSW health ministry said on Twitter.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

