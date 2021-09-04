Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported a record 1,533 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, topping the previous high of 1,431 cases from a day earlier.
Four more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in NSW in mid-June. There are currently 1,041 people admitted in hospital, with 173 of them in intensive care unit, NSW health ministry said on Twitter.
