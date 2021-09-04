Mumbai: 1.3 lakh vaccinated on Sat; city top in terms of population covered

Left Menu

We are number one in terms of percentage of the population covered under the drive among major cities in the country, Chahal informed.He hailed private hospitals in the city, which have also played their part in achieving this feat.Adherence to COVID-19 norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance can save us from a possible third wave of infections, he added.

A total of 1.3 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday in Mumbai, resulting in 80 per cent of eligible beneficiaries getting the first dose, making the metropolis the top ranked in terms of inoculation percentage, a civic official said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said 30 per cent of the city's eligible beneficiaries have been administered the second dose as well.

''A total of 1.3 lakh doses were administered on Saturday. With this, 80 per cent of the population has taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are number one in terms of percentage of the population covered under the drive among major cities in the country,'' Chahal informed.

He hailed private hospitals in the city, which have also played their part in achieving this feat.

Adherence to COVID-19 norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance can save us from a possible third wave of infections, he added.

