Left Menu

Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 08:33 IST
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A Central team has been rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection in the state's Kozhikode district, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control to the state, which will be reaching on Sunday.

The team will provide technical support to the state, the ministry said.

Some immediate public health measures have been advised by the Centre which include active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography especially in Malappuram.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing, the ministry said.

Nipal virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.PTI PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021