Left Menu

30 new Covid cases in Delhi, no death for 5th consecutive day

As many as 30 fresh Covid infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:18 IST
30 new Covid cases in Delhi, no death for 5th consecutive day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 30 fresh Covid infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government Sunday. The cumulative caseload has reached 14,37,959 including 33 recoveries in the 24-hour period.

According to the health bulletin on Sunday, no new death was recorded for the fifth consecutive day. The death toll stands at 25,082. A total of 14,12,526 people have been recovered from the disease so far. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 0.05 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,58,62,110, including 45,500 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 14,079,991 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,00,25,201 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 40,54,790 people have received both shots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021