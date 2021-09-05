Left Menu

Kolkata, N 24 Parganas witness gradual rise in COVID cases as Bengal logs 707 fresh infections

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The densely populated districts of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, which had been severely affected by COVID-19 since its outbreak last year, are again showing a slow but gradual rise in fresh infections as West Bengal's COVID-19 tally soared to 15,52,071 with the detection of 707 new cases on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

Eleven fresh fatalities, most of which were recorded in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,502, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 128, closely followed by 119 in North 24 Parganas.

The two districts are also recording a gradual rise in active cases. While the number of patients in the metropolis increased to 1,215 on Sunday from 973 on August 25; the count in North 24 Parganas rose to 1,198 from 1,128 during the corresponding period.

However, the overall number of active cases in the state slid to 8,652 owing to a decline in the remaining districts.

Nadia recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by three in North 24 Parganas, and one each in Kolkata, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98.25 per cent as 723 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total count to 15,24,917. The state has so far tested over 1.72 crore samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

