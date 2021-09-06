Left Menu

Brazil sees 12,915 new coronavirus cases, 266 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-09-2021
Brazil reported 12,915 new coronavirus cases and 266 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

More than 580,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 21 million cases, the ministry says.

