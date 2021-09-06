Denmark cancels tender for domestic coronavirus vaccine production -report
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:30 IST
Denmark's government has cancelled its plans for a public tender to establish a national COVID-19 vaccine production facility, online media Medwatch reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in April that Denmark aimed to produce COVID-19 mRNA-vaccines by 2022, and that a tendering process would be initiated within a few weeks.
