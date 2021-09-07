Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,220 new local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-09-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 06:40 IST
Australia's New South Wales state on Tuesday reported 1,220 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 1,281 a day earlier, as officials look to step up the pace of vaccinations in a bid to ease lockdown restrictions.

Eight new deaths have been recorded in the state, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 139.

