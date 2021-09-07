Australia's New South Wales reports 1,220 new local COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales state on Tuesday reported 1,220 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 1,281 a day earlier, as officials look to step up the pace of vaccinations in a bid to ease lockdown restrictions.

Eight new deaths have been recorded in the state, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 139.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)