Singapore sees 328 new coronavirus cases, highest in more than 1 year
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:12 IST
Singapore recorded 328 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year, the health ministry said.
The city-state have been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks.
