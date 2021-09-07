COVID-19: 2 lakh doses supplied for Palghar vaccination drive on Wed
One lakh COVID-19 vaccines each have been provided to Vasai-Virar civic body and the rural parts of Palghar district for a mega drive on Wednesday, Collector Manick Gursal said.
He said 12,11,363 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district so far.
