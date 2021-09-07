Left Menu

Telangana logs 298 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:56 IST
Telangana on Tuesday reported 298 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 6.60 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,888 with two casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 89 followed by Karimnagar district (24), a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 5,476.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,60,142, while with 325 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,50,778.

Over 68 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 2.51 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.74 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.58 per cent. It was 97.45 per cent in the country.

