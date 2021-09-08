Left Menu

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:54 IST
55 suspected dengue died in Firozabad since its outbreak: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 55 people suffering from dengue and viral fever have died in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad Medical College and various government hospitals have died to date, the college principal said on Wednesday.

Principal Sangita Aneja said a total of 171 people afflicted with dengue and viral fever were admitted to the Medical College here while and 160 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

In the test for dengue, 107 samples out of 342 were found positive for the viral disease. Of 140 COVID-19 tests, none of the samples was found positive,'' she said.

The total number of dengue patients admitted to and discharged from various medical facilities here, however, could not be ascertained.

Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, meanwhile, has formed a four-member committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar.

The panel would visit the homes of all 55 victims to talk to their family members and ascertain their medical history and other details.

DM Singh said the panel's report would be available by Thursday.

Firozabad, which is around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from state capital Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past over two weeks, with most of the victims being children. Some cases have been found in neighboring Mathura, Agra, and Mainpuri as well, say, officials.

