Ukraine could tighten lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 picture worsens

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:10 IST
Ukraine could tighten lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 picture worsens
Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Ukrainian government commission will meet soon to decide whether to tighten coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but could impose a nationwide "yellow" code, which restricts mass events, and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas, and other cultural venues.

"The epidemiological situation in Ukraine is predicted to deteriorate ... we see a tendency towards an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but the situation is not critical," said Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

