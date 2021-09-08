UK records 191 COVID deaths and 38,975 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:36 IST
The United Kingdom recorded a further 191 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 38,975 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed.
Infection numbers in the last seven days are up 15.3% on the week before, and the weekly death count is up 26.1%.
