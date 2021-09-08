Left Menu

COVID: One death, 36 fresh virus cases in Punjab

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 36 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 6,00,914, according to a medical bulletin. The tally also included 11 cases which were not reported earlier.The death toll stood at 815.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:46 IST
One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 36 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 6,00,914, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has claimed 16,449 lives in Punjab. The fresh death was reported from the state’s Sangrur. The fatality count includes one death, which was not reported earlier. The number of active cases in the state stood at 319. Patiala reported 13 cases, followed by four each in Bathinda and Mohali and three in Pathankot.

Thirty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,146, as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported three cases, taking the UT’s infection count to 65,138. The tally also included 11 cases which were not reported earlier.

The death toll stood at 815. The number of active cases in the city was 31 while the number of cured persons was 64,292.

