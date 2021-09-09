Left Menu

Goa records 79 new coronavirus cases, 57 recoveries; no fresh death

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:57 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 79 and reached 1,74,725 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,212, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,70,635 after 57 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 878 active cases, the official said.

''With 5,513 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 12,56,768,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,725, new cases 79, death toll 3,212, discharged 1,70,635, active cases 878, samples tested till date 12,56,768.

