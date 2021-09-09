Left Menu

Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,522 new cases

Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,522 from 5,923. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 558 from a previous 564. Some 291,468 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,980, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,522 from 5,923. Italy has registered 129,766 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.59 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,230 on Thursday, down from 4,235 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, same as on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 558 from a previous 564.

Some 291,468 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,980, the health ministry said.

