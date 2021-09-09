Pondy govt to roll out PCV vaccine on Sept 11 for children

The Puducherry government will launch PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) under the National Immunization Programme on September 11 to protect children below five years against pneumonia and meningitis.

A release from the Secretary to Health T. Arun said on Thursday that the vaccination programme would be rolled out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for Women and Child here to protect children against pneumococcal pneumonia, meningitis, otitis media and deadly septicemia.

Arun said that the vaccination would be done for free. PCV is the vaccine which would prevent pneumonia diseases effectively to reduce morbidity or mortality of children below five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)