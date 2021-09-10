Vietnam says China to donate 3 mln more coronavirus vaccines
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:03 IST
China will give three more million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam by the end of this year, raising China's total vaccine donations to the Southeast Asian country to 5.7 million doses, the Vietnamese government said on Friday.
The announcement came after a meeting between the Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and visiting Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the government said.
