Brazil registers 672 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:08 IST
Brazil registered 672 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 15,930 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 585,846 coronavirus deaths and 20,974,829 confirmed cases.

