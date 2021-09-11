Left Menu

China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier

China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-09-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 06:52 IST
China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday. One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before. Of the new cases, five were local. Mainland China has confirmed 95,153 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

