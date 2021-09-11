Left Menu

Private hospital in Muzaffarnagar sealed for lack of licence

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The health department sealed a private hospital here allegedly for lack of a license and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.

They said the action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening when the owner allegedly failed to produce a proper license to run the medical facility.

City Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh said a team led by drugs inspector Luv Kush Kumar checked the hospital and also seized medicines worth lakhs of rupees. The owner failed to show any document authorizing him to run a hospital, he said, adding two employees of the facility have been arrested.

