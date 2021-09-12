Left Menu

No dengue case reported from UP's Noida so far

No dengue cases have been reported from Noida, said Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sushma Chandra on Sunday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:07 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sushma Chandra.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No dengue cases have been reported from Noida, said Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sushma Chandra on Sunday. Chandra assured that the district hospital was adequately prepared with doctors, emergency wards and about 10 beds for dengue patients.

"While other areas in Uttar Pradesh are reporting dengue cases no such case has been reported from Noida," Chandra told ANI. Mentioning the total count of patients with fever in OPD as 121 for the day, the CMO said that, "Some patients also got admitted but they had diarrhoea and vomiting along with fever. One patient is suspected of dengue. We have conducted an antigen test, which is why we have kept him in isolation".

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms like high fever, headache, rashes and muscle and joint pain. (ANI)

