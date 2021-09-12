COVID-19: Gujarat reports 17 new infections; active cases 165

Gujarat on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 8,25,617, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said.

The discharge of 14 patients from hospitals took the recovery count to 8,15,370, which is 98.76 per cent of the overall tally.

There are 165 active cases, including five critical patients, he said.

Surat district led with eight COVID-19 cases, followed by two each in Ahmedabad, Dang, Navsari and Vadodara.

An official release said that 1,74,377 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the number of doses administered in the state so far to 5,24,28,148. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,617, new cases 17, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,370, active cases 165, people tested so far - figures not released.

