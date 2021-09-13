Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, on Monday reported 1,257 locally acquired cases, down slightly from 1,262 a day earlier.
Seven new deaths were registered in the state, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 184.
