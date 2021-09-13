Left Menu

20 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, no death

Chhattisgarh has added 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the state to 10,04,864, a health official said.These new cases were recorded on Sunday, while no fresh death was reported, he said, adding that the fatality toll stood at 13,558.As per the data, no new cases were found in 17 out of total 28 districts on Sunday.Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Sunday and 17 others completed their home isolation, which took the total number of recoveries to 9,90,930, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-09-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 08:44 IST
Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Sunday and 17 others completed their home isolation, which took the total number of recoveries to 9,90,930, the official said. As of now, there are 376 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he said.

Among the new infections, state capital Raipur reported two cases, taking the caseload in the district to 1,57,903, including 3,139 deaths. Besides, Kanker recorded six cases and Janjgir-Champa three, he said.

With 14,309 samples examined on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,26,69,994, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases-10,04,864, new cases-20, death toll-13,558, recoveries- 9,90,930, active cases-376, tests on Sunday -14,309, total tests-1,26,69,994.

