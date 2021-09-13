India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.

