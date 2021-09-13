Left Menu

India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:53 IST
India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.

