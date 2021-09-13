Covid: 17 new cases, zero death in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04 pc

Delhi recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases on Monday can also be attributed to fewer tests (40,399) conducted the previous day.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,250. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had reported nine cases on March 28 last year.

On Sunday, the city reported 22 coronavirus cases and zero death due to the infection. On Saturday, it reported 57 Covid cases.

There are 377 active cases in Delhi, of which 97 are in home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 92, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply. Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital, and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

According to government data, 1.51 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.07 crore people have received at least one dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)