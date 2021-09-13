Left Menu

Number of French Covid patients fall below 10,000 again

The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862. On Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time since July 20, as the number of new daily new cases stayed below 10,000 for the third day in a row.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:31 IST
  • France

The number of French patients in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed on Monday. The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862.

On Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time since July 20, as the number of new daily new cases stayed below 10,000 for the third day in a row. France now has 6.9 million confirmed cases and 115,618 deaths, including nursing home deaths.

