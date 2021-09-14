Mexico reports 4,161 new COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 4,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,516,043 and the death toll to 267,969.

Health Ministry officials have previously said that the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

