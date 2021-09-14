Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:18 IST
Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 16.39 per cent.

Of the 1,502 fresh cases, 335 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1087 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 59 through TrueNat tests and 21 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). Mizoram currently has 13,369 active COVID-19 cases, while 59,273 people have recovered from the infection.

At least 241 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,497 cases followed by Kolasib with 828 and Lunglei with 805 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021