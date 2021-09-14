Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 16.39 per cent.
Of the 1,502 fresh cases, 335 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1087 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 59 through TrueNat tests and 21 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). Mizoram currently has 13,369 active COVID-19 cases, while 59,273 people have recovered from the infection.
At least 241 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,497 cases followed by Kolasib with 828 and Lunglei with 805 active cases. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- Rapid Antigen Test
- COVID
- TrueNat