Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@GhaziWazni)
Lebanon's outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday a contract for a forensic audit of the central bank would be signed in a few days by the new government with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).

Prime Minister Najib Mikati put together a new cabinet on Friday alongside President Michel Aoun, naming Youssef Khalil as finance minister.

The audit had hit a roadblock last year when restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew in November saying it hadn't received the information it needed from the central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

