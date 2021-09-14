Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days

Lebanon's outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday a contract for a forensic audit of the central bank would be signed in a few days by the new government with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).

Prime Minister Najib Mikati put together a new cabinet on Friday alongside President Michel Aoun, naming Youssef Khalil as finance minister.

The audit had hit a roadblock last year when restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew in November saying it hadn't received the information it needed from the central bank.

