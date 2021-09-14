Left Menu

Odisha logs 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in five months

Odisha has conducted over 1.89 crore sample tests for COVID-19, taking into account 48,086 such clinical examinations on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The daily COVID-19 caseload maintained its downward curve in Odisha, which recorded 428 infections on Tuesday, the lowest single-day spike in five months, a health department official said. The state's coronavirus tally stood at 10,17,261, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,108, he said.

On Monday, it had reported 471 fresh cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of new infections (179), followed by Cuttack (46) and Jajpur (21).

Eight districts - Bolangir, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur - did not register any fresh case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The four fatalities were reported from Khurda (2), Cuttack and Puri (one each). The coastal state now has 6,290 active cases, and 10,02,810 patients, including 682 since Monday, have recovered from the disease so far. Odisha has conducted over 1.89 crore sample tests for COVID-19, taking into account 48,086 such clinical examinations on Monday. It has administered more than 2.56 crore vaccine doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

