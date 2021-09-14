Left Menu

Woman killed in attack by monkeys

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:06 IST
Woman killed in attack by monkeys
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who was seriously injured in an attack by monkeys in a village here, died on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Shimla, was rushed to a government health centre after the attack in Firozpur village that falls under Bhopa police station.

According to her family members, she wasn’t administered the rabies vaccine at the health centre.

Later, her condition worsened and she was admitted at the medical college in Muzaffarnagar, where she succumbed to injuries Tuesday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021