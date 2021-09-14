Left Menu

Less than 3.5 % of Africans vaccinated against COVID - Africa CDC

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:07 IST
Less than 3.5 % of Africans vaccinated against COVID - Africa CDC
Less than 3.5% of Africans are vaccinated against COVID-19, far short of its official target of 60%, John Nkengasong, director of Africa's Centers for Disease Control, said on Tuesday.

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing that the continent was being "left behind by the rest of the world" and that this would allow the coronavirus to keep circulating.

