Black Fungus: Six AP districts report zero cases

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:45 IST
Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI): Six districts reported zero cases of mucormycosis as Andhra Pradesh added 38 more in the last one week, taking the total to 4,963.

Only one death due to Black Fungus was reported in the state in the last week, pushing the total toll so far to 450.

According to Health department data, the state now has 337 Black Fungus cases under treatment after a total of 4,176 recoveries.

So far, 2,727 surgeries have been performed on the infected persons, the data showed.

Chittoor district added 12 fresh cases, East Godavari seven, Guntur six, Prakasam five, Anantapuramu four, Kadapa and Kurnool two each in a week.

Krishna, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari registered no Black Fungus case in the week ending September 13.

