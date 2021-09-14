Singapore reports 837 new COVID-19 cases
14-09-2021
Singapore's health ministry reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since August last year.
A recent rise in cases after relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
