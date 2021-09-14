Left Menu

Singapore reports 837 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:17 IST
Singapore's health ministry reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since August last year.

A recent rise in cases after relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

