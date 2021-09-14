Delhi reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, zero death for 7th consecutive day

Delhi recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, no death was reported due to Covid for the seventh consecutive day. There are 400 active COVID cases in the city currently.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,288, of which 14,12,805 have recovered while 25,083 people succumbed to the viral infection. The fatality rate in the city is currently at 1.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 70,308 COVID tests were conducted in Delhi, of which 46,255 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat test and 24,053 Rapid antigen test.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.05 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.41 per cent. A total of 2,66,00,501 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far. According to the official data, there are 93 containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,51,71,146 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,07,25,600 beneficiaries have received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 44,45,546 people have received both shots. (ANI)

