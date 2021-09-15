Left Menu

MP: Passenger stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight after testing positive for coronavirus

A 26-year-old passenger was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at an airport in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Wednesday after his report came out positive for coronavirus in a rapid test, an official said.He was later admitted to a care centre set up for the COVID-19 patients.

MP: Passenger stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight after testing positive for coronavirus
A 26-year-old passenger was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at an airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday after his report came out positive for coronavirus in a rapid test, an official said.

He was later admitted to a care center set up for the COVID-19 patients. ''As per the COVID-19 protocol, the rapid RT-PCR tests were carried out on 117 passengers of the Indore-Dubai flight at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here on Wednesday, and a 26-year-old man out of them tested positive for the coronavirus," said Dr. Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention. The man was going to Dubai for job purposes, the official said. Though the man had no systems of coronavirus, he was shifted to a care center for COVID-19 patients located on the Khandwa Road here, the official said. Indore has been the most affected by COVID-19 in the state. However, the cases of viral infection have now sharply come down in the state.

On Tuesday, MP reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 7,92,360, while no new death was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,517, a health department official earlier said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he had said

