1,445 fresh cases, 11 COVID-19 deaths in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,445 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,243 recoveries and 11 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The number of active cases now stood at 14,603, a health department bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 chart showed a gross of 20,33,419 positives, 20,04,786 recoveries and 14,030 deaths.

East Godavari once again reported the highest number of 274 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Chittoor 201, Krishna 164, Guntur 141, Prakasam 136, West Godavari and Kadapa 131 each and SPS Nellore 130.

Of the remaining five districts, Visakhapatnam registered 69 and Anantapuramu 28, while Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Kurnool added 15, 14, and 11 new cases respectively.

Krishna and Prakasam reported three fresh COVID-19 deaths, West Godavari two, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

