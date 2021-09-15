Left Menu

Italy reports 73 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 4,830 new cases

Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,830 from 4,021. Italy has registered 130.100 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:45 IST
Italy has registered 130.100 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.62 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,128 on Wednesday, down from 4,165 a day earlier.

There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 29 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 540 from a previous 554. Some 317,666 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 318,593, the health ministry said.

