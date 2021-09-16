Left Menu

A bird's eye view of Israel's deserted streets on Yom Kippur

But Thursday's virtual standstill in Israel - captured by Reuters drone video - is in fact an annual affair as the country marks Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Businesses close, air traffic is halted and most Israelis refrain from driving on the Jewish "Day of Atonement", emptying city centres and streets across the country.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:02 IST
A bird's eye view of Israel's deserted streets on Yom Kippur
  • Country:
  • Israel

Seen from above, it could be mistaken for a COVID-19 lockdown: highways typically jammed with traffic nearly deserted, save for a few pedestrians unhurriedly crossing the street. But Thursday's virtual standstill in Israel - captured by Reuters drone video - is in fact an annual affair as the country marks Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Businesses close, air traffic is halted and most Israelis refrain from driving on the Jewish "Day of Atonement", emptying city centres and streets across the country. Many in Israel's Jewish majority mark Yom Kippur by fasting during the 25-hour holy period, which began at dusk on Wednesday and ends after dark on Thursday.

Others, including many children, take advantage of the deserted highways to ride bicycles, scooters and skateboards without fear of being hit by cars or trams, even in major cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Last year, the holiday standstill was accompanied by a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Naftali Bennett, Israel's prime minister, has sought to avoid similar lockdowns during the Jewish high holidays this year by ramping up COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, now in the arms of nearly 32% of the country's 9.4 million population. (Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021