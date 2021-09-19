Over 16 lakh inoculated at 2nd mega vaccination camp in TN, says govt

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has inoculated 16,43,879 people in the second mega vaccination camp exceeding the targeted number of 15 lakh above the age of 18, said the Department of Health on Sunday.

The first camp was held on September 12 and 28.91 lakh people got the vaccine against the targeted 20 lakh, the department said in a press release here.

''Today, the second camp was held from 7 AM to 7 PM and 16,43,879 lakh people were administered the vaccine,'' the release said.

The camp would not be held on Monday as the vaccines have run out of stock, said the release.

Talking to reporters in Dharmapuri, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said. On the request of Chief Minister M K Stalin, 19 lakh vaccines were sent in July in addition to the monthly allotment of 52 lakh.

On students testing COVID-19 positive over the last few days after re-opening of schools from this month, he said 83 students were infected and their contacts being monitored.

Earlier today, the Minister inspected the vaccination camps in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri. ''For August, 33 lakh doses were sent in addition to the allotted 53 lakh. For September, the Centre announced 1.04 crore doses will be allotted. Till date, we have vaccinated one crore. Another 10 days to go for this month. We hope the Centre will send additional doses,'' he said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

