Left Menu

Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 21-09-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths -health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil has had 7,884 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 203 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has registered 21,247,667 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 590,955, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021