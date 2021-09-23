U.S. FDA to authorize third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans - Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:43 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet https://twitter.com/LauraLitvan/status/1440797321126563842 on Wednesday.
An FDA spokesperson declined to comment.
