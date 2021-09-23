Left Menu

Odisha allows pharmacists to prescribe medicines for some diseases

Taking note of the challenges faced by patients amid shortage of doctors in Odisha, the state government has decided to allow pharmacists at some hospitals to provide consultations and prescribe medicines for certain ailments.Modifying an earlier order it had issued in 2003, the Health and Family Welfare Department, in a new directive, urged pharmacists to dispense drugs for minor ailments in single-doctor hospitals.Under the Panchabyadhi Chikitsa five disease treatment scheme, pharmacists, in the absence of treating physicians, could so far prescribe medicines for fever, dysentery, vomiting, headache and stomach pain.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:08 IST
Odisha allows pharmacists to prescribe medicines for some diseases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of the challenges faced by patients amid the shortage of doctors in Odisha, the state government has decided to allow pharmacists at some hospitals to provide consultations and prescribe medicines for certain ailments.

Modifying an earlier order it had issued in 2003, the Health and Family Welfare Department, in a new directive, urged pharmacists to dispense drugs for minor ailments in single-doctor hospitals.

Under the 'Panchabyadhi Chikitsa' (five disease treatment) scheme, pharmacists, in the absence of treating physicians, could so far prescribe medicines for fever, dysentery, vomiting, headache, and stomach pain. The amended order further allows pharmacists to issue prescriptions for malaria, upper respiratory tract infection, scabies, ringworm, diarrhea, superficial burns without medico-legal cases among some other diseases.

''Many of the single doctor hospitals in the state are managed by the pharmacists in absence of doctors due to some reason or other. It is difficult to manage the said hospitals without any specific government orders entrusting the pharmacists for treatment of patients and list of ailments to be treated by them (sic),'' the new directive said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021