Medico successfully undergoes robotic colorectal surgery, secures gold in PG

A 28-year-old post-graduate medical student successfully underwent Robotic Colorectal surgery for low rectal cancer, and succeeded in completing her studies winning a gold medal, Apollo Hospitals here said on Thursday. She was diagnosed with very low rectal cancer in 2017 when she was 24 years of age when she was about to join her medical post-graduation. This came as a rude shock to her. “She thought that after treatment, her dreams of pursuing medical education would come to an abrupt halt. This is because conventional surgery for colorectal cancer leaves patients with a colostomy, i.e., a surgically created opening in the body that routes bowel waste away into an external colostomy bag,” explained Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal & Robotic Surgeon, The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai.

It was at this juncture that she approached the institute hoping a solution would unfold before her to continue her studies and live a normal life. “We did not let her down! With Robotic Colorectal Surgery, we were able to perform the complex surgery to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal / anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy,” he said.

She had an uneventful recovery, went on to finish her course and excelled, getting the gold medal. Robotic surgery also has several short term benefits such as less blood loss, quicker recovery, and better maintenance of normal bodily function, said Dr. Munikrishnan, further said.

This occasion also marked the completion of five years since the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery began offering cutting-edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, especially colorectal cancer, the hospital said in a release here.

Incidence of colorectal cancer has been increasing among young adults in the 20 to 40 years age group over the last two decades and if identified in early stage it can be completely cured. Robotic Colorectal Surgery helps patients avoid colostomy and lead a normal life, the hospital claimed.

“Cancers in particular are taking a big toll and colorectal cancers are showing a rise, thus becoming a major threat,” claimed Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. Apollo started a specialised department for Colorectal Surgery in 2016, and also simultaneously started Robotic Colorectal Surgery. This led to precision surgery that causes minimal side-effects in patients, he said.

“The Robotic Colorectal surgery program will be extended to other hospitals in the group. We are confident that along with early diagnosis, this will help in making a significant impact in reducing the morbidity and mortality from colorectal diseases including colorectal cancer,” Dr Reddy said.

Over the last few years, there have been several advances in minimally invasive techniques such as Robotic Colorectal Surgery, which has led to significant change in the management of colorectal diseases, particularly for rectal cancer surgery, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said. Also, there is growing evidence of superior clinical outcomes being achieved, when patients with colorectal conditions are treated by Colorectal surgeons.

She said Apollo forged clinical collaborations with University College in London and Cleveland Clinic in Florida, USA, to ensure the hospitals medical teams are always updated and alongside, there is a healthy exchange of clinical expertise.

One of India’s first dedicated centres for management of diseases of the colon, rectum and anus, the Institute completed over 600 robotic colorectal surgeries since its opening in 2016. And of them, 450 were performed by Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, who holds the distinction of being the highest volume robotic colorectal surgeon in the country, the release said.

The Institute currently performs over 750 Colorectal procedures every year of which 130 are colorectal cancer surgeries with over 110 of these being robotic surgeries, the hospital said.

