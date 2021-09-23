Left Menu

Namibia detects a new strain of Foot and Mouth Disease

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Namibia has detected a new strain of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the country, the agriculture minister said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is important to highlight that the new FMD serotype O also causes clinical cases in goats and sheep and they can spread the disease further to other susceptible animals," Minister Carl Schlettwein said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

