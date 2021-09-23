Namibia detects a new strain of Foot and Mouth Disease
Reuters | Windhoek
Namibia has detected a new strain of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the country, the agriculture minister said in a statement on Thursday.
"It is important to highlight that the new FMD serotype O also causes clinical cases in goats and sheep and they can spread the disease further to other susceptible animals," Minister Carl Schlettwein said in a statement.
