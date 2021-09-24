Patient with abnormal heartbeat undergoes procedure using 3D mapping of heart

A 58-year-old patient with abnormal heartbeat underwent a complicated heart procedure by 3D mapping of heart at a private facility here.

The patient was having great difficulty in breathing and was admitted to PSRI Hospital. It was found in the patient that instead of the heartbeats arising from the upper right chamber and following a certain trajectory to spread to the heart (as is in a healthy person), in this case, there were additional heartbeats to the extent that every third of his heartbeat was arising from an abnormal site Left Ventricular (LV) Summit in his heart and thus was interfering with the normal beats, a statement from the hospital said.

LV Summit Ventricular Premature Complexes (VPCs) are quite rare and found only in five per cent of all cases of such cases.

This put the patient at the risk of heart failure with Radiofrequency Ablation procedure being the only option, it said. A team of doctors under Dr. Amitabh Yaduvanshi, Head of Invasive Cardiology and Electrophysiology at PSRI Hospital conducted the complicated procedure.

Before operating, the challenge was to identify the exact place from where the abnormal beat was emanating. To overcome this, a 3D map of the whole heart was made using an advanced electro-anatomical mapping system and the site of origin of the abnormal beat was identified. It was diagnosed that the abnormal beat was originating from a part of the heart called the Left Ventricular Summit, which is the most difficult part of the heart to ablate as many vital structures are around that area. According to Dr Yaduvanshi, ''The abnormal heartbeats are called ventricular ectopics and are commonly seen in people who are stressed, take too much stimulants etc and is usually benign. However, if these abnormal beats are persistent and numerous, then they can lead to weakness of heart and heart failure. The symptoms of such disease include palpitation, where a person is abnormally aware of his heartbeat. It manifests as 'missed beats' whenever the pulse is examined or when a pulse oximeter is used.'' PTI SLB CK CK

