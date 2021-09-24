Left Menu

AP adds 83 new black fungus cases, 5 deaths in 10 days

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:49 IST
The total number of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases increased to 5,046 in Andhra Pradesh as on September 23, while 455 persons succumbed to the infection in the state, according to the Medical and Health Department data.

In the last 10 days, 83 new black fungus cases were added to the state tally.

The state now has 272 active cases after 4,319 total recoveries.

So far, surgeries have been performed on 2,756 infected persons.

In the last 10 days, Chittoor district added the highest number of 29 new black fungus cases, Prakasam 18, Krishna eight, Visakhapatnam seven, Kadapa six, Kurnool and Anantapuramu five each, Guntur three, East Godavari and Srikakulam one each.

SPS Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts reported zero new cases in more than two weeks now.

Chittoor district also reported three fresh Mucormycosis deaths and East Godavari two while the remaining 11 did not report any fresh fatality, the data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

